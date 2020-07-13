Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s current price.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $46.89 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

