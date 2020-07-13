easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 760 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 760 ($9.35) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Main First Bank downgraded easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Commerzbank cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 729.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 948.24.

In related news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,103 shares of company stock worth $5,045,082.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.