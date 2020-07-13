Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 372.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.17.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.