Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,118.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,145.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,039.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total transaction of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.