Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $56.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $230.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.22 million to $233.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.00 million, with estimates ranging from $241.74 million to $244.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $713.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

