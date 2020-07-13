Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $56.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $230.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.22 million to $233.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.00 million, with estimates ranging from $241.74 million to $244.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $713.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million
Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million
Delek US Lifted to Hold at Tudor Pickering
Delek US Lifted to Hold at Tudor Pickering
CMS Energy Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets
CMS Energy Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets
Bank of America Cuts Citizens Financial Group Price Target to $30.00
Bank of America Cuts Citizens Financial Group Price Target to $30.00
UBS Group Raises Chemours Price Target to $15.00
UBS Group Raises Chemours Price Target to $15.00
Chubb Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Chubb Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report