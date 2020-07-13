Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

