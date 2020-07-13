CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

