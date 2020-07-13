Bank of America Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $30.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.32.

CFG opened at $24.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

