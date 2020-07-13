UBS Group Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $15.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE CC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

