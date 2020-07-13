Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholders’ value and invest in strategic growth initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. Chubb effectively deploys capital through share repurchases and dividend payouts. Shares of Chubb have lost narrower than the industry’s decline year to date. However, Chubb anticipates revenue and earnings in the short term to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Elevated expenses due to higher loss and administrative expenses weigh on margins.”

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.76.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 90.3% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.