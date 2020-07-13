Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.