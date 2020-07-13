Bank of America Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.03.

BK stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

