Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Corelogic stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $207,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

