Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,439 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

