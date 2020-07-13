Zacks: Analysts Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

AMTD opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

