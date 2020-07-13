$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $25.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $108.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.12 million, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $101.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 739.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

HBCP opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.