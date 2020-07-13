Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $90.78 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

