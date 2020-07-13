Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $90.78 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report