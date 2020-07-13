Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

