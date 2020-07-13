TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLTZY. Citigroup raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.48. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?

Analyst Recommendations for TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report