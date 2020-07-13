TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLTZY. Citigroup raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.48. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

