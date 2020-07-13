Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday.

BOUYF stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

