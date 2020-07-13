Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday.
BOUYF stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.