BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

