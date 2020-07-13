ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $36.96 on Monday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

