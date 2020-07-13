PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $49.63 on Monday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PJT Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

