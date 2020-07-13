BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

BKRIY stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

