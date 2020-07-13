Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.82. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.97.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
