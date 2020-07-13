Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.82. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

