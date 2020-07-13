Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

THLEF stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. Thales has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $121.90.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

