Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

BFYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BFYT stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

