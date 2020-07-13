Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.87.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.