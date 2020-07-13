CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of $280.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report