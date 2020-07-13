CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of $280.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

