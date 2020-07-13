PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,937,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 348,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

