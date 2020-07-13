Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $131,670.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

