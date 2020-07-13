Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $131,670.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Principal Financial Group Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
TELE2 AB/ADR Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bouygues SA Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
BRITVIC PLC/S Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ZALANDO SE/ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report