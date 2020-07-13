Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.