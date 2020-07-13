Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

