Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

