Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.66).

SPT stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.11) on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). Insiders have bought 155 shares of company stock worth $37,902 in the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

