Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.17.

NYSE:ABG opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after acquiring an additional 215,688 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

