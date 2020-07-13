UBS Group Raises Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $265.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $212.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE APD opened at $273.19 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

