Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE AQN opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.