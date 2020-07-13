Raymond James Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $21.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.