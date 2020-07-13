Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.42.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $261.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.