Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

