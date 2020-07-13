Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $309.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.42.

NYSE:BABA opened at $261.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

