Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 65,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

