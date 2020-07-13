Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

