Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

