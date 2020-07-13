Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Set at $52.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.52.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

