Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

7/9/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

7/8/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on growing gross payments volume. Its seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing well to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital are major positives. Also, solid adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a tailwind. Strong momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

7/8/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

7/1/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

7/1/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $90.00 to $120.00.

6/30/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

5/20/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square’s first quarter results were driven by rising gross payments volume. The company’s seller ecosystem which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, contributed well. Also, robust performance by product lines such as Cash Card and Square Capital drove the top-line growth. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space was a tailwind. Solid momentum across peer-to-peer volumes, Cash Card spend, Cash Card orders, direct deposit transacting active customers and bitcoin volumes are likely to aid Square in the near term. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, rising product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Also, accumulating reserves for transaction and loan losses owing to the expected impact from coronavirus pandemic on losses in future are overhangs.”

5/18/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

