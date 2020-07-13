Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swiss Re (SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX: SREN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 99 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 100 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 93 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 62 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Swiss Re AG has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

