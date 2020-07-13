RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. UBS Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

