Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $20.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.