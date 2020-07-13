Credit Suisse Group Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.34.

NYSE ORCL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

